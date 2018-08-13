A Week In Providence, RI, On A $42,000 Salary

5:30 p.m. — I leave work and head to a roof deck pool at the Colonnade Hotel (a perk from work). I feel like by the time I get there I'll be all hot and sweaty from the 30-minute walk and want to jump right in the water, but that's not quite the case. The pool itself is smaller than I remember and there are lots more people out hanging around the deck than I anticipated, so I feel self-conscious just going in by myself. I lounge on a chair and read my book/listen to the acoustic guitar player. I ponder ordering a drink, but they are just too pricey.