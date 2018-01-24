A Week In Philadelphia, PA, On A $13,500 Salary

10:45 a.m. — I rush home, drop off the car, and hop on the SEPTA on my way to a doctor's appointment in Center City. I don't have a SEPTA card since I don't take the train that often, so I buy a single-trip ticket. This is my first real doctor's appointment in over five years. I know that sounds insane, but before I started working at my regular salaried job, I was on a form of Medicare that made it so difficult to see a regular practitioner that I avoided going to the doctor at all — even in cases where I probably really needed to. Now that I buy my insurance from the marketplace, I pay $98 out of pocket each month for my coverage (after the government subsidies). This takes a big hit on my monthly grad student budget, so I finally decided to take advantage of my PPO and make a long overdue well-woman appointment. $2.50