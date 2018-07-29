A Week In New York City On A $28,000 Summer Income

Monthly Expenses

Rent: $1,460 (I'm subletting a room in a three-bedroom apartment for the summer. I normally pay $1,600 for my apartment in California during the school year (real estate there is even more unaffordable than in NYC) but luckily I found a subletter for the full summer, so I'm not on the hook for rent over there.)

Student Loan Payment: $0 (I'll have $160,000 in debt between law school and undergrad when I graduate. Ugh.)

Hulu: $8 (I have a dormant Netflix account. I'll use Hulu for a couple months, freeze it, then use Netflix for a couple months, freeze that, and go back to Hulu. That way I only pay for one at a time.)

Amazon Prime: $49 (split with my fiancé)

Phone: $79 (My parents live abroad, so I've had an individual phone plan since college. It's probably why I didn't get a smartphone until 2015 — I couldn't afford one until then!)

Donations: $20 (I donate $20/month to a different nonprofit. This month, it's RAICES in Texas. They're doing a ton of work to support families separated at the border.)

Subscriptions: $0 (I get a free subscription to the New York Times and Washington Post through school, but I'd probably pay for them if I didn't.)

MetroCard: $121