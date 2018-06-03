A Week In New York City On A $54,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
Today: an analyst working in market research who makes $54,000 per year and spends some of her money this week on high-waisted, light-wash jeans.
Occupation: Analyst
Industry: Market Research
Age: 23
Location: New York, NY
Salary: $54,000
Paycheck Amount (Biweeky ): $1,510
Industry: Market Research
Age: 23
Location: New York, NY
Salary: $54,000
Paycheck Amount (Biweeky ): $1,510
Monthly Expenses
Rent: $1,300 (for one bedroom in a three-bedroom apartment)
Student Loan Payments: $0 (I was on an athletic scholarship in college, and my parents paid the rest of my tuition.)
Utilities: $35
Health Insurance: $0 (I'm on my mom's insurance plan to save money.)
Cell Phone: $0 (Still on my family's plan.)
Spotify: $10
Hulu Plus: $10
Internet: $30
MetroCard: $121 for my unlimited monthly pass
Spin Studio Membership: $167
Savings: $200, automatically deducted from my checking account. (I'm usually pretty good at keeping money in savings, but sometimes things pop up.)
Rent: $1,300 (for one bedroom in a three-bedroom apartment)
Student Loan Payments: $0 (I was on an athletic scholarship in college, and my parents paid the rest of my tuition.)
Utilities: $35
Health Insurance: $0 (I'm on my mom's insurance plan to save money.)
Cell Phone: $0 (Still on my family's plan.)
Spotify: $10
Hulu Plus: $10
Internet: $30
MetroCard: $121 for my unlimited monthly pass
Spin Studio Membership: $167
Savings: $200, automatically deducted from my checking account. (I'm usually pretty good at keeping money in savings, but sometimes things pop up.)
Advertisement
Day One
7:45 a.m. — Time to wake up! I'm one of those people who wakes up immediately when their alarm goes off. I lay out my clothes the night before, usually to save time in the morning. I brush my teeth, throw on some makeup, and grab a Greek yogurt to eat at work. I'm loving Chobani's rebrand.
8:15 a.m. — Get on the subway to work. My commute is around 25 minutes, and I usually read the entire way (if I can grab a seat). Right now I'm reading Hunger by Roxane Gay.
8:45 a.m. — I arrive at my office a bit early, so I run over to Gregory's and grab a large iced coffee. $4.56
9:10 a.m. — I forgot that on Mondays my office serves catered breakfast, so I put my Greek yogurt in the fridge and grab a breakfast burrito. It's subpar, but I douse it in Sriracha.
12:45 p.m. — Get falafel for lunch with two coworkers. I used to be a very picky eater, so I only recently tried it, and now I'm hooked. I grab a Diet Coke, too. My New Year's resolution was to quit Diet Coke, but I just went from a few cans a day to one or two a week. Pick your poison, right? $11.63
5:15 p.m. — Done with work! I just started my current job a few weeks ago. I head home and make myself cauliflower fried rice and grilled chicken. This guy I went on a second date with last week asks if I want to come to Hoboken, but I'm pretty set on staying in, and even more set on avoiding the PATH train.
Advertisement
8 p.m. — Smoke a bowl and then start the first episode of Queer Eye with my roommates.
11 p.m. — I always lay out my clothes for the next day the night before, which seems childish, but it's actually a huge time-saver. I go through my skincare routine (Mario Badescu face wash, Clinique toner, and Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin C Serum) before falling asleep to an episode of the podcast Hidden Brain.
Daily Total: $16.19
Day Two
7:45 a.m. — Wake up slightly before my alarm, unsure of what time it is. My room faces an alley, so I get no natural light. I'm moving next month, and this is the main reason why. I make myself oatmeal and throw in a banana and brown sugar.
11:05 a.m. — Working on a difficult research report at work, and I'm struck by what we call “analysis paralysis.” I go for a walk.
11:45 a.m. — I've been wanting a pair of high-waisted light wash jeans for ages, and & Other Stories is having a sale, so I splurge. I live in black high-waisted jeans, so I'm unsure If I'll be able to pull these off, but I guess I'll find out. $68.30
1:45 p.m. — Per usual, I take a late lunch. I find that taking my lunch later helps break up my day. I usually like eating alone, so I grab a sandwich at a nearby deli and read my book. $8.14
2:15 p.m. — I get a text from this guy T. who I met on Bumble confirming that we're on for tonight. I suggest a craft beer bar near my apartment. It has dim lighting, which is always a plus. We vibe really well over text, but I've learned the hard way that that's never a guarantee the date will go well.
Advertisement
6 p.m. — Getting stressed before my date. I have a glass of rosé at my apartment with my roommate to calm my nerves. I'm both a year-round iced coffee drinker and a year-round rosé drinker.
9:15 p.m. — Shocked at how well the date went. We ended up each having three beers and splitting an appetizer. I offered to split, but he graciously paid. I make a mental note to insist on paying next time.
10 p.m. — I'm still hungry, so I heat up Trader Joe's edamame before bed.
Daily Total: $76.44
Day Three
8 a.m. — Wake up slightly hungover. Gross. I get the worst hangovers, and I can't even be upset because I do it to myself! I resist the urge to grab a bagel on my way to work and instead make an egg scramble with green peppers, onion, and tomato.
1 p.m. — I have an eye doctor appointment near my office. In order to buy contacts, you need a prescription from the last year, which I frankly find ridiculous, because my prescription hasn't changed in five years or so. I go ahead and purchase a year's supply, which is partially covered by insurance. $152.42
6 p.m. — I leave work and take the subway to DeKalb Market Hall, a food court in Brooklyn, where I'm meeting an old coworker before we see Lorde perform later tonight. I buy pierogies and an Other Half IPA. I'm a huge beer fan, and I love the craft beer selection in NYC. I buy a beer for my friend, too, because she's in between jobs. $27.28
Advertisement
9 p.m. — Lorde comes out! The crowd goes wild. Jack Antonoff ends up coming out, and they play "New York" by St. Vincent together. He's a fuck boy, but you could cut the sexual tension with a bread knife.
11:45 p.m. — Getting on a train at Barclays is a nightmare. I wait for 10 minutes and then end up taking a train that keeps getting delayed. It's late, and it's a weeknight, so I hail a cab. $7.83
12:30 a.m. — Skimp out on my usual skincare routine, read a few pages of my new book Homegoing, which is amazing, and then I'm out.
Daily Total: $187.53
Day Four
6:25 a.m. — I get up early this morning and head to spin class. At least twice a month I decide I'm going to become a person who works out in the morning, but so far I have a low success rate.
8:15 a.m. — Get out of class feeling great. It's always a gamble trying out a new instructor, but the playlist is on point today. I pick up the protein shake/smoothie I ordered before class from the smoothie bar at the studio. It's a chocolate peanut butter combination with blueberries, automatically charged to my debit card. It's a great perk of this studio, but it adds up. $7
8:55 a.m. — I swing by Starbucks and grab a grande iced coffee, unsweetened, with soy milk. I struggle with acne, so I've been trying to cut out dairy to see if it helps. $3.41
Advertisement
9:45 a.m. — I attempt to do the Thursday New York Times crossword puzzle, but I give up. I can make it through Monday and Tuesday no problem, but Wednesday and Thursday are iffy. Maybe one day.
11:30 a.m. — Struggling at work today. I recently switched from working in communications to working in research, which is closer to what I want to do, but it's a way less social environment, and I'm at my desk most of the time.
1:55 p.m. — I go to Chop't for lunch. I like Fresh&Co a lot better, but there isn't one by my office. I get a Mexican Caesar. $10.12
2 p.m. — Excel is either my best friend or worst nightmare. I decide to take a break from work and read a few articles on The Atlantic.
3 p.m. — Bumble date texts me saying he had a great time, and he'd like to see me this weekend. We make plans to go the Gutter (a bowling alley/bar in Brooklyn) on Saturday.
5 p.m. — Some coworkers invite me to get a drink with them after work. I feel like I've already drank a lot this week, but I want to socialize at my new job.
6:15 p.m. — We go to a divey bar and I legit gasp at how cheap drinks are. I get two beers, and I'm below the card minimum, so I buy one for my coworker. $11.04
8 p.m. — Home and craving something spicy, so I head to Xi'an Famous Foods and get the tingly beef noodles. I save half for lunch tomorrow. $11.24
Advertisement
Daily Total: $42.81
Day Five
6:30 a.m. — I head to spin class. It was "Demi vs. Selena"–themed, so I couldn't miss it. The class unanimously agreed Demi “won.” I recently watched her YouTube documentary and loved it. Of course, I order a smoothie before class. $7
8:40 a.m. — It's Friday, which means bagel day. (I always get a bagel on Fridays.) I go to Leo's and order a bacon, egg, and cheese on an everything. $4.26
3 p.m. — I scan the local upcoming events and see that Roxane Gay is doing a speaking event soon, so I buy a ticket. I figure while I'm young and living in New York, I should take advantage of stuff like this, so I don't mind spending money on events. $25
7 p.m. — I'm getting my wisdom teeth out in a few days, so I head to the grocery store to stock up on soft food. I buy a few Naked shakes, Chobani, pudding, cottage cheese, two cartons of Halo Top (mint chip and chocolate), and applesauce. What a haul. $32.12
8:30 p.m. — Decide to have a quiet night in with my roommate and her boyfriend. I pick up a bottle of rosé at the store by my apartment. The prices are criminally expensive, but you pay for convenience. $17.12
10:45 p.m. — Finish the pint of chocolate Halo Top. I knew this would happen.
11:30 p.m. — I try a new serum I recently purchased from The Ordinary before bed.
Advertisement
11:55 p.m. — I watch the latest episode of SVU and fall asleep. I'm determined to live in NYC until I see an episode being filmed.
Daily Total: $85.50
Day Six
9:30 a.m. — I'm up early (for a weekend) to go for a run in Central Park with one of my friends from college. We do an easy three miles around the reservoir and then catch up over coffee and croissants. I treat. $14.30
12:30 p.m. — My least favorite part of the week: laundry. I haul my clothes to the nearest laundromat, about a 10-minute walk away, and exchange a $10 bill for quarters. $10
12:45 p.m. — While I'm waiting for my clothes to dry, I grab tacos at a nearby food truck and take a walk around the neighborhood. $7.25
8 p.m. — Time for my date! I take the L train to Brooklyn and get there a bit early. I always get to things way too early because I can never rely on the subway.
10 p.m. — The date is going well, and we decide to go to a craft beer bar nearby. I buy a beer for each of us. $19.12
11 p.m. — We head back to his apartment to play Mario Kart. My motor vehicle driving skills are impaired from my alcohol consumption, and I lose both games. We click really well, and I'm super into him, which is rare for me.
1:30 a.m. — I am not messing with public transportation at this hour, so I get a Lyft back into the city. $9.40
Advertisement
2 a.m. — I sneak back into my apartment so I don't wake my roommates, and go to bed with a smile on my face.
Daily Total: $60.07
Day Seven
11 a.m. — Sleep in and then make myself scrambled eggs for breakfast. I munch on a honeycrisp apple, my favorite fruit. I'm meeting a friend at the Whitney at 1 p.m., and it's a nice day, so I decide to walk the two or so miles there.
1 p.m. — I get to the museum and buy a student ticket. I still have my ID from college, and it has definitely come in handy $12
3 p.m. — The museum is cool, but I'm underwhelmed. The MOMA remains my reigning favorite.
6 p.m. — I make myself pesto pasta and chicken for dinner. I would cook more, but my apartment is very small (no counter space) and it's a struggle with three people. I've been eyeing an Instant Pot, but haven't yet pulled the trigger.
8:30 p.m. — I clean my room and make sure I have everything ready for the week. Then I browse Amazon and order a few new books: Meaty by Samantha Irby, Drown by Junot Díaz, and a Che Guevara biography (I'm a nerd, I know). I buy used copies of the second two. $21.02
11:45 p.m. — Listen to the newest episode of This American Life and pass out.
Daily Total: $33.02
Money Diaries are meant to reflect individual women's experiences and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29's point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behavior.
Advertisement
The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more money diaries, click here.
Have a Money Diary you'd like to share? Right now, in addition to our ongoing diaries, we're looking for potential diarists along the following theme:
Your Spending In Your State: We want to run one Money Diary from a different state each week. Want to rep your state? Submit here!
Have questions about how to submit or our publishing process? Read our Money Diaries FAQ doc here: r29.co/mdfaqs
Want even more Money Diaries? Pre-order our new book: Money Diaries: Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About Your Finances...And Everyone Else's.
Advertisement