A Week In New York City On $25/Hour And $1k Monthly Allowance

9:38 p.m. — My roomie shows up with her boyfriend, his dog, and three friends. I really wanted a chill night, but am going to just have to deal. These are the moments that make me excited to move to a new place. My place now is amazing, but way too small to have lots of people over. I end up shutting my sliding door (I don't have a real door) and trying to relax in my room. They all leave for ice cream soon after, and I'm extremely relieved.