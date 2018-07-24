A Week In New Orleans, LA, On A $78,000 Salary

5 p.m. — I wake up again and am thankfully feeling better, so I start to get ready for the reunion. My best friend, H., and I decided to ditch our husbands for the night and go stag. C. is hanging out at H.'s house with her husband while she gets ready. The reunion is at 7, and I don't have enough time to wash and dry my hair, so dry shampoo it is. I decide to curl my very thick, very straight hair, which takes me about an hour and half, and somehow it's already 7. I do my makeup pretty quickly because C. is on his way with H. to pick me up. He drops us both off at the reunion so we don't have to Uber there.