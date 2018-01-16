A Week In Minneapolis, MN, On A $60,000 Salary

7 p.m. — My roommates and I have been planning to go bowling at one of our favorite spots for a while now. It's definitely not a family bowling kind of place, and the drinks are usually flowing. A few other friends meet us and we have dinner before we bowl. We grab a bunch of bar apps to share and I'm digging the cheese curds; we also split a few pitchers of beer. My friend grabs the bill — which he does not need to do! — so my roommates and I whisper and plan to cover bowling for everyone.