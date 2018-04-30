10 a.m. — Baby naps, and I do some online window shopping. I'm on a reduced salary for my maternity leave, and we still want to save as much as we can, so we give ourselves a limited amount of “fun” money each month. I've become good at planning out and budgeting for my future purchases. We're going to Hawaii this summer for my dad's 70th birthday, and I need a new bathing suit. I'm also on the hunt for matching knit beanies for myself, N., and the baby (no shame, I'm a dork and I love it!), and black leather Chelsea boots. I shop vintage and thrift stores as much as possible, but some things just shouldn't be bought used! I find some good options and bookmark them for later.