A Week In Grand Rapids, MI, On A $41,000 Salary

1:30 p.m. — I inevitably start to feel a bit stir-crazy. I've been doing much of the same for the last few days and start feeling unsatisfied. While I'm sitting on the couch brushing my cat, my mind wanders to my ex. The pain and loss is a palpable thing. My chest hurts and I feel so heavy. I reach out to my best friend, M., through text for a bit of reassurance. I tell her how scared I am of the future and all the unknowns, about how the newness feels so heavy. M. sends a series of texts back: "Be a little kinder to yourself and where you are and the decisions you're making. I think you're being too hard on yourself again. Each day gets you closer to where you want to be. Set small goals and allow life to happen." M. has always been there for me and has had to give me pep talks like this before. I don't fully accept her words, but I try. I want to. I breathe a bit easier.