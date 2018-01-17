A Week In Denver, CO, On A $63,500 Salary

All Other Monthly Expenses

Pension, Life Insurance, Healthcare: My monthly pension is deducted from my paycheck pre-tax. My life insurance and healthcare expenses for my high deductible plan are also auto-deducted from my paycheck.

Therapy Appointments: $240/week for co-pays. (I have to meet a $1,500 deductible each year for my healthcare plan.)

Parking: $205/month for parking downtown

Roth IRA: $200

HOA Dues: $185

Auto & Homeowner's Insurance: $156

Cell Phone: $70

Google Music: $10.36

Other: My partner makes $98,000/year, so he pays for our $68/month solar panels, the $40 secondary HOA monthly dues, our variable gas bill ($25-$95 from summer to winter), and our $70/month security system bill. He also pays for almost all our restaurant meals. We do maintain almost totally separate finances. We have one joint account at our credit union that we use to pay the mortgage; when that is due, he transfers money to the joint account, and I transfer it into my account and pay the mortgage. (We each have various bill pay, ACH, and other accounts set up to debit from our individual checking accounts to pay the bills.)