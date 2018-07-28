A Week In Dayton, OH, On A Joint $95,000 Salary

5 p.m. — My husband texts me and asks if I care if he gets a tattoo while he's there ($123.34). I say go for it, but I'm secretly really salty over it. It's been well over a year since I've gotten a tattoo. We are both heavily tattooed, and I always get jealous when he gets to go without me. He sends me a text a bit later and it looks like our friends stopped by with their baby, and now I have total FOMO. I decide to order some sushi because I am starving and it'll cheer me up ($21.33). I went without it for nine months, so I am making up for lost time. $144.67