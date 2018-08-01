A Week In Chicago, IL, On A $65,000 Salary

3 p.m. — My sister comes over after her brow wax, and we hang out and listen to music. We live less than a mile away from each other, so we hang out nonstop over the weekends. She's throwing a little taco dinner party with our other friends tonight and asked if my husband and I could bring guac and salsa. We pick up some pre-made guac and salsa that were on sale. Sorry for being a cheap-o, twinny. $10.07