A Week In Chicago, IL, On A $90,900 Salary

10:30 a.m. — To distract myself, I spend some of my morning attempting to plan my trip to France and Italy next month. Between the logistics, requesting time off, and trying to contact the consulate for a visa appointment, this trip is really giving me a headache. My aunt invited us on this trip last month with my uncle and cousin, but unfortunately less than a week after the invite, my uncle suddenly passed away. When I saw my cousin at the wake, he kept asking me if I could go with them on the trip, so I said yes. I stress-eat the salt and pepper chips I find in my desk drawer. In the midst of searching for hotels, my aunt calls. I let her know where things stand, and she slightly panics and says they're not ready to be alone yet and desperately need the support as they continue to grieve. I promise her that we'll do everything to get the visas lined up so we can go and that I'll book the hotels at some point this week.