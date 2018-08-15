12 p.m. — I am famished after the gym, so I make lunch earlier than I usually do. We have a full kitchen at the office, which is a great perk. I quickly cook spinach in olive oil and scramble in a couple of eggs while I toast a slice of sprouted grain bread and heat up a cup of roasted red pepper and tomato soup. I eat at my desk while I meal plan and make a grocery list for next week. C. and I have diets that are a bit different — he tries to eat low carb during the week, while I try to eat more whole foods. I do a majority of the cooking since he's not that great at it, while he does a lot more with the house/dog. Some days our meals are the same and some days they are different, but luckily we're both happy to eat the same things repeatedly, so I batch cook, which makes things easy.