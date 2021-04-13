What It’s Like Being Mixed In Britain Today

Most definitely. It's a different experience for older generation mixed people, who are in their 40s and 50s. The way they spoke about it and growing up mixed was very different to my experiences from what I've seen and heard from people 30 and under. The concept of mixedness didn't seem to be a thing, it wasn't in mainstream consciousness in the '60s and '70s in the UK. They were not white, they were other. I interviewed Joseph, who said, "No one ever called me a half n****r," and he was treated exactly the same. He identifies as a Black man because of his life experiences. There were no preferences, it wasn't easier for him growing up and being subject to verbal abuse and swastikas, overt racism and violence that I have never and probably would never experience. He looks mixed, he looks like I do, but we have very different experiences. It's worlds apart. Context is really important when it comes to race and mixedness. It doesn't exist in a vacuum. The experience of being mixed back then is different from now and won't be the same in a decade from now. Look at age, place, location, class. It's an intersectional way of looking at race, it has to be.