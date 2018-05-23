While acronyms like BAME are useful in some cases, it’s understandable why people dislike being referred to by a term that immediately identifies you as "other". In terms of scrapping it completely though, Wei Ming asks: "What’s the alternative?" Candice prefers "minoritised" ("because we are not a minority people, we have been minoritised"), but she’s hopeful for a future where a label isn’t necessary. "I would like to think that we’re moving towards a point where we don’t need to use the term BAME at all," she said. "The way things are moving, the way relationships are, and the children that come from those relationships, those terms don’t need to be so strictly put into place. It doesn’t need to be BAME people and white people anymore."