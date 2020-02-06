Am I Too Cynical For Mindful Workouts?

Well, yes and no. After an initial guide through the various bike moves we’d be doing in a separate smaller studio, we wait in semi-comfortable silence in the lobby before being ushered quietly into the darkened room. It's clear the organisers want to instil a sense of calm into proceedings so that the transition into the slow-pedal guided meditation is easier. And so, while soothing trance plays in the background, we're told to close our eyes and visualise ourselves as a rose that is first a bud before it slowly unfurls and flowers, all while mimicking the process with our hand movements. I engage in good faith, and find the act of slowly pedalling throughout a useful anchor to reality until, as we become a room of roses in full bloom, I hear and then smell the spritz of a rose aroma spray. Instead of feeling serene, all I can think about is how it will blend with sweat.