The First Mercury Retrograde Of 2022 Is Finally Over

On December 29, Mercury was conjunct Pluto. "This can be an aspect that is somewhat obsessive in nature or we can be digging for information of some type," says Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com . "If you remember being affected in December it is likely you will be again when this aspect makes its last pass on February 11. Repeated themes from the last time can re-occur now and conclude." Think back to where you were at the end of 2021 — ask yourself, is there any unfinished business that needs taking care of? What can you do to tie up any loose ends? We've said it once and we'll say it again: Sometimes to move forward, you must first look back.