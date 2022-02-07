Yes, mainly because of cultural expectations. I needed to give back to my parents what they had worked hard to provide me — a quality education that they never got. My parents came to Australia as refugees and went through unspeakable hardships to get out of their country. They both worked extremely hard to give my brother and me access to quality education and tutoring throughout high school in order to help us get into the universities and courses that we wanted. Going to university was the pinnacle of success for my parents (and still is to many migrant families). HECS removed a lot of pressure from my parents to support me financially when it came to higher education, but the journey to get there was something that my parents were happy to support. I was also living at home during my time at university, so they further supported me financially there.