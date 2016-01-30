Meet Marisa Seok, who currently presides over your dream wardrobe, job and lifestyle. No, really. The Milan-based fashion designer is the epitome of natural-born-chic and we're devout followers of her Instagram feed that's a kawaii kaleidoscopic look at the designer's life.
Like the best of them, Marisa cut her teeth at Central St Martins. Her jewellery is an ode to American cartoon culture; think Jeff Koons meets Tom and Jerry and you're about 17 carats nearer. From oversized gold peanut rings, to Pop Art matchstick earrings and gem-encrusted bottle-cap chokers, her line, Jiwinaia, is worn proudly by those in the know. She's most recently bagged a 'dream collaboration' with DreamWorks.
Time for a glimpse behind the pink velvet curtain of Marisa's life...
