It’s finally March and now that the storms and floods of February have (hopefully) passed, things are beginning to look a little brighter. We’re looking forward to lighter evenings and the promise of warmer weather to come. But even though it might be time for us to start putting away our big coats, this is still the UK and March is a month for transitional dressing, so think about layering. It’s a foolproof approach.
There’s lots of inspiration from fashion month to get excited about, too. We saw lots of wearable trends in suiting and neutral colours like brown are seeping into our wardrobes. Over in New York, big catwalk trends included chunky chains, fringe blazers, jaunty caps and over-the-knee boots, so expect to see them on the streets here soon.
Here at R29 we’ve been eyeing up white blouses, blazers and cardigans. Scroll through to see what we're buying this month...