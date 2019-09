In other words, you don't have to go to the ends of the earth to find a rare crystal, which may have been mined under problematic circumstances or made in a lab that eschews spiritual meaning for profit. And you don't have to have a collection big enough to rival Spencer Pratt's, either. Sometimes, the right variety of stone just comes to you. Maybe you find it while strolling in the park ( quartz , for example, can be found in virtually any natural setting) or it's the first stone you notice when you visit your local shop. Even if you're shopping for a specific type, you can opt for a more common variety than one that would require more extensive or intrusive mining (again, quartz is a great choice ). Finally, Hanekamp adds that there's nothing wrong with asking your crystal retailer directly about how they source their items.