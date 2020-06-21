We Might Be Getting A Third Mamma Mia! Film… Yes, Really

Remember when you could go to the cinema and watch a shamelessly cheesy (but very enjoyable) movie musical with an all-star cast?
Well, at some point in the future, we might be able to do it again. Mamma Mia! producer Judi Craymer has revealed she's supposed to be working on a third film in the series.
"I was meant to have been getting on with that, in my head, during these months. But then I got hit with Covid fog," Craymer told the Daily Mail. "I think one day there will be another film, because there's meant to be a trilogy, you see."
Craymer confirmed that Universal Pictures – distributor of the Mamma Mia! movies – is keen for her to make a third instalment.
She also said she wants to use the five new Abba songs that band members Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad have recorded for a planned hologram tour. These songs are due to drop in September.
The first Mamma Mia! film, which came out in 2008, followed a young bride-to-be (Amanda Seyfried) who invites three men to her upcoming wedding in the hope she'll learn who her father is. It gave us iconic movie moments such as Meryl Streep doing the splits, a group rendition of "Take a Chance on Me" and, um, Pierce Brosnan singing.
It was followed by Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in 2018. The second film serves as both a prequel and a sequel: it's partly set after the events of the first film, but also features flashback sequences set in 1979 in which Lily James plays a young version of Streep's character.
The Mamma Mia! cast, who also include Julie Walters, Dominic Cooper, Colin Firth and Christine Baranski, are clearly a close-knit bunch. Seyfried revealed that they got matching X-rated tattoos while making the second movie.
Let's hope we don't have too long for Mamma Mia! 3. My my, how can you resist it?
