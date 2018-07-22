Story from Movies

Mamma Mia! 2 Is Out & It's Giving Twitter Serious Feelings

Nick Levine
Photo: Universal Pictures.
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again has shimmed into cinemas this weekend, and fans aren't hesitating to share their reactions on Twitter.
The jukebox musical sequel currently holds a very creditable 78% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes – considerably higher than the original film's 54% rating.
It stars Lily James as a younger version of Donna Sheridan, Meryl Streep's character from the first film, and takes place partly in the present-day, and partly in flashbacks.
Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Stellan Skarsgård all reprise their roles from the original, joined by new cast members including Omid Djalili, Andy Garcia and actual Cher.
In the interests of transparency, I should say that I've been to see the movie and had a whole ton of fun, especially when Cher appeared towards the end to belt out "Fernando" in her inimitable Cher way. It's a real moment.
But here's a selection of reactions from across the board: the good, the bad and the oh-so-emotional.
Radio 1's Nick Grimshaw wasn't quite so impressed, however.
Ouch.
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is among the summer's most anticipated movies, so expect to see many more reactions on your timeline in the weeks to come.
