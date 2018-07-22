Mamma Mia! 2 Is Out & It's Giving Twitter Serious Feelings

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again has shimmed into cinemas this weekend, and fans aren't hesitating to share their reactions on Twitter.
The jukebox musical sequel currently holds a very creditable 78% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes – considerably higher than the original film's 54% rating.
It stars Lily James as a younger version of Donna Sheridan, Meryl Streep's character from the first film, and takes place partly in the present-day, and partly in flashbacks.
Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Stellan Skarsgård all reprise their roles from the original, joined by new cast members including Omid Djalili, Andy Garcia and actual Cher.
In the interests of transparency, I should say that I've been to see the movie and had a whole ton of fun, especially when Cher appeared towards the end to belt out "Fernando" in her inimitable Cher way. It's a real moment.
But here's a selection of reactions from across the board: the good, the bad and the oh-so-emotional.
the bad critic reviews of Mamma Mia make me laugh. They weren’t going for the oscars, they were trying to make us all smile while having Meryl Streep and Cher cover ABBA songs. And they succeeded. Straight white men are hilarious.— mickelle (@emmastvnes) July 21, 2018
Things Ive learned from mamma Mia 2(no spoilers): Lily James is a gorgeous goddess, Amanda Seyfried in dungarees is adorable, Christine Baranski deffo = big dick energy, Julie Walters is actual gold, Collin Firth is a legend and Meryl Streep can make me cry by appearing on screen— Caitlín (@mayorrmiIls) July 20, 2018
“There’s this one scene in Mamma Mia 2 that will make you cry”— dedet ? (@pjudettep) July 22, 2018
Lies. I cried throughout the movie
MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN IS THE BEST MOVIE ? SO CHEESY BUT AMAZINGGGG— Jodie Lee Mcque (@jodie_mcque) July 20, 2018
Can I say that Mamma Mia! Here I go again literally had me bawling my eyes out... like..... I’m not okay..... so so so empowering— Rachel Verhoef ? (@rachel_verhoef) July 22, 2018
Mamma Mia 2 thoughts:— Braves: 53-42 | #reptourATL (@Jordan_Milam) July 22, 2018
• If you thought this movie was lackluster compared to the first one, you’re dumb and i’m ready to fight.
• THE JOY I FELT AFTER IT ENDED WAS TRULY UNPARALLELED.
• Cher singing Super Trouper changed my whole fucking life.
Mamma Mia 2 was... amazing. ? One of the scenes made me cry. ? I think it’s more complex and moodier than the first movie, but still heartwarming. Cher slayed. ❤️ Can’t wait for her ABBA cover album. Just go and see it y’all.— Katja / Катя (@SchlagerKaty) July 21, 2018
Radio 1's Nick Grimshaw wasn't quite so impressed, however.
wow. wow. wow. has anyone else seen Mamma Mia 2? I lasted 38 minutes— nick grimshaw (@grimmers) July 21, 2018
b sides, lazy writing, no Meryl, no story and Pierce Brosnan singing,— nick grimshaw (@grimmers) July 21, 2018
Ouch.
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is among the summer's most anticipated movies, so expect to see many more reactions on your timeline in the weeks to come.
