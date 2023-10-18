I Moved Across The Country To Combat My Loneliness

In other ways, it wasn’t quite so easy. I went back to the church I attended as a student, hoping it would be a vehicle to make friends. But most people I knew from four years prior had left and I had to start over. It was a bit awkward at first. Someone can create the perfect environment for you to find friends, but you still have to be intentional and reach out to find your people. I pushed myself to get stuck in and attend social events, even when I didn’t feel like it. I took people’s numbers and followed up with them. It took effort, but eventually I started to make good friends. I don’t take for granted the environment my church has created for me. “Church-hurt” — the emotional and spiritual pain caused by negative experiences in a church, such as abuse of power, betrayal, or judgment — is a real thing; I know it’s not easy to find the right one, and I can’t imagine where I’d look for friends had I not had my faith.