This New Perfume Might Just Be Better Than Baccarat Rouge

"The first time I got a whiff of Maison Francis Kurkdjian's 724 was just last week, when my colleague came in wearing it. I don’t often feel compelled to ask what perfume others are wearing but I simply had to know. There was something so alluring about the scent, so naturally I was pretty excited to try it out for myself. I’m not typically a fan of overly floral fragrances so I was a bit nervous when that’s exactly what I was hit with after spraying this for the first time. That said, what actually dries down on the skin (and evolves throughout the day) is something far more light, fresh and wearable. I wore this out to dinner and could still smell it on my wrist the next morning, which, at the very least, is what you expect from a perfume at this price. It is very expensive and while I can definitely see myself reaching for it, I don’t think I could justify repurchasing."