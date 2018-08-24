A Local's Guide To Warsaw, By The Designer Taking Instagram By Storm

In the four years since establishing her eponymous brand, Polish designer Magda Butrym has captured a global audience with her fine fabrics, contemporary cuts and luxury craftsmanship. You’ll have seen the likes of Pandora Sykes, Alexa Chung and Bella Hadid wearing her offbeat feminine pieces – notably the heavily Instagrammed SS18 Vaness blouse, a navy polka dot number featuring puffed sleeves and a cinched waist.
While Poland’s fashion scene is booming, heritage houses of the calibre of those belonging to France and Italy are lacking; the names to know are modern and emerging brands helmed by twenty- and thirtysomething designers with directional visions. Magda, who trained as an in-house designer at a regional brand before going it alone, works with local Polish craftsmen whose high quality pieces – think hand-loomed textiles, embroidered ornaments and hand-plaited leathers – bring Magda’s designs to life.
Now, the brand is stocked in 150 spots around the world, from Russia to South Korea, with Harrods and Net-A-Porter touting its meticulously made pieces as wardrobe essentials. From red velvet jewel-embellished mules to botanical frilled dresses, textured and ruffled mini skirts, the style set have fallen for Magda’s vintage-inspired Midas touch.
Magda has been based in Warsaw since moving there after high school. She describes the Polish capital as "ever-changing, energetic, direct, charming and unapologetic," adding: "New businesses are popping up, restaurants and clubs are opening, and there’s something quite joyous in the air. It encouraged me to start my own brand, which I wouldn’t have had the courage to do in Paris or London."
We asked the designer for her top tips for a trip to Warsaw, from the best cup of coffee in town to where to get our culture fix. Click through to see her picks.