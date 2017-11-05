Why Luxembourg Is The Second Least Stressed City In The World

Naam hand-yoga, progressive muscle relaxation, knitting or YouTube videos of cutting sand (don’t knock it until you’ve tried it) – people do all sorts of weird and wonderful things in a desperate attempt to de-stress. I went to Luxembourg.
The second least stressed city in the world (Stuttgart, Germany, comes in first, while London is at 70), Luxembourg City is an hour’s flight from London, tucked between Germany, France and Belgium. With a population of half a million and an abundance of green spaces, good food and apparently non-stressed people, I flew to Luxembourg to find out what they’re doing right, and how we can copy it.