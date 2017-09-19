Stress is an unavoidable part of modern life – what with our smartphones rendering us contactable 24/7, social media reminding us that we're never quite good enough, the competitive job market, a housing crisis sucking up most of our earnings, the pressure to procreate before our ovaries shrivel up... I could go on. And if you live in a busy city, even trying to relax in peace – at a trendy restaurant or the local lido, say – is a nightmare because everyone else has the same idea.
We'd be lying if we said we hadn't thought about fleeing the city and heading to a Bali beach or the Scottish Highlands for a quiet life. But for many of us this is simply unrealistic and, let's be real, we're not brave enough either. Moving to another city, though? That sounds doable.
Luckily, a new piece of research outlines which cities we should add to the top of our list – and the ones that shouldn't get a look in. Zipjet's 2017 global ranking of the most and least stressful cities takes into account a range of factors known to cause stress, including unemployment, debt, traffic, public transport, perceived security, pollution and sunshine. Things known to benefit us, such as green spaces and gender equality, are considered alongside these.
So, where should we think about moving to for a slice of the good life? Germany, it turns out, which is home to four of the top 10 least stressful cities, including Stuttgart, the most chilled out of them all. Who knew the Germans had nailed the laid-back lifestyle? The rest of the top 10 were mostly in Europe, a mere short-haul flight or even train journey away. And in case those in the capital were wondering, London was voted the 70th least stressful city.
Top 10 least stressful cities
1. Stuttgart, Germany
2. Luxembourg, Luxembourg
3. Hanover, Germany
4. Bern, Switzerland
5. Munich, Germany
6. Bordeaux, France
7. Edinburgh, United Kingdom
8. Sydney, Australia
9. Hamburg, Germany
10. Graz, Austria
The most stressful cities, perhaps unsurprisingly, include those affected by conflict and those known to oppress women and minority groups. While they may boast areas of natural beauty and rich histories, Baghdad, Kabul, Cairo and Tehran were flagged as some of the most stressful places to live.
Top 10 most stressful cities
1. Baghdad, Iraq
2. Kabul, Afghanistan
3. Lagos, Nigeria
4. Dakar, Senegal
5. Cairo, Egypt
6. Tehran, Iran
7. Dhaka, Bangladesh
8. Karachi, Pakistan
9. New Delhi, India
10. Manila, Philippines
Would you consider upping sticks to a more laid back city?
