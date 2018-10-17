In the middle of her process, Agusti met a woman who affirmed being in contact with her [Agusti's] mother, who had died 10 years previously, from beyond the grave. The experience shook Agusti to her core as the woman described her mother exactly as she had been. "A good friend of mine, Yahaira, had an aunt who was said to be able to contact people in the afterlife and who can predict death too. While I lived with her, another woman named Maria del Rosario spent the night at our house, and spoke to Yahaira of a lady with a very particular look who had lifted her out of the room to tell her something that night. During their subsequent search to find out who this woman could be, they found a picture of my mother I had put up on social media and Maria confirmed that that was who had visited her that night." Though she was hesitant in her scepticism, something changed for Agusti after that. "It is very common for Mexican people to believe that the dead are always intervening in the lives of the living and at the time I was already in touch with a number of people who were working with the 'realm beyond' and performing rituals which I participated in as a spectator. But this was something very different and I felt destabilised. The issue I had decided to investigate invaded me, making me question my own beliefs." Agusti stopped photographing for a while and when she did return to the project it grew instead into a visual notebook in which she transcribed her confusion through loosely connected images, seeking to give form to things for which she couldn’t find words.