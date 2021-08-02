Lucy Liu Is Clearing Up Those Bill Murray Charlie’s Angels Rumours

Liu, however, doesn't regret what happened. She said that crew members who were on set that day came up to her "even decades later" to tell her that they were "really grateful" for what she did. And now, the fact that she's speaking so candidly about the event — just as many other aughts-era actresses have recently done about incidents and misconduct on set, as well as their sexist and unfair treatment by the media — is an indication that the tide is shifting in Hollywood.