Dressed Up To Get Lucky: The Clothes That Change Our Fortune

According to a recent study (by Wink Slots, but stay with me), 60% of 18-30-year-olds have a lucky pair of pants. The irony is twofold: 1) We’re supposedly having less sex than our hedonistic elders, and 2) Collectively, at least if the headlines are anything to go by, we’re an unlucky bunch. Everything from our mental health to our careers to our chances on the property ladder are supposedly blighted, yet we’re prepared to believe in the power of our pants. The stat is only 24% for the population as a whole, so you have to wonder if our generation is simply grasping for good fortune wherever we can find it. (We also believe more in astrology than Gen-Xers, so it makes sense.) Call it delusion or a latter-day hippie revolution, but when your life path feels so uncertain, it’s unsurprising we want to follow the path of the stars instead.