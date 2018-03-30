Dressed Up To Get Lucky: The Clothes That Change Our Fortune

The dress became my go-to, never out of rotation, the one I was wearing in every Facebook album called BEST NIGHT EVER!!!! until the aged material eventually gave up and holes appeared under the arms. It’s still in my wardrobe though, smelling faintly of Coco Mademoiselle and spilled Red Stripe. When clothes have served you so well, it feels like sacrilege to pack them off to the recycling bin. Lynley feels the same about a tie-dyed grandpa shirt she bought when she was 20. “It is older than everything in my life, just about,” she says. “Now it is finally starting to wear through in places so I dole out the days that I do wear it carefully, and it feels like I am eking out my luck — making it last as long as possible.”