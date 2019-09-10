Every bride and groom dreams of a different wedding. Some want huge blowout parties and others want small intimate moments with only their closest friends and family. Michael and I both have pretty large families, and we've always wanted a relatively big party to celebrate our wedding day (which also happens to be our 10 year anniversary year!). For that reason, this video is definitely tailored towards people who are planning large, traditional weddings. If you're having a smaller wedding, however, you still might pick up some helpful tips and tricks.