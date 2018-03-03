Love Sucks: 8 Quotes About Romance From The World's Greatest Cynics

Love, we're told by sages and poets, artists and activists, is the answer. Love will set us free. It will lift us up when we’re down, provide hope when we have none, give our lives the meaning and purpose we crave. We hear it so much it’s become a sort of everlasting refrain. All you need is love. Love is all you need. Bullshit. Love will not — in any true or lasting way — set you free. It can’t pay your bills when you’re broke.
You want a truth that’s universally acknowledged? Love sucks. It is the actual worst. It’ll make you feel things for people, and then those people will leave. It’s like a drug, but instead of getting you high, it makes you cry over soppy ads on TV. It will make you earnest. And it will make you boring. And it will end.
So let’s hear it for the cynics and the heart-bored and anyone who’s ever looked love in the eye and thought: meh. This one’s for you.