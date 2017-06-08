Should You Date Someone With The Same Sign As You?

Learning that someone shares your sign can feel like kismet — even if you've just met, you've suddenly forged a connection on a celestial level. The question is: Does someone with the same sign as you make for a good romantic partner?
Just about every astrology enthusiast has their own set of compatibility theories about which signs are meant for you (and which signs you should steer clear of). But, to get a straight answer about how much sharing a sign will affect your love life, we consulted our favourite guides to the stars, the Astrotwins, and their tome on the topic, Compatibility Secrets: How to Get Along with Anyone (Yes, Even THAT Person).
Their compatibility guide is purely based on the distance between your sign and your partner's sign. For the record, each "distance" — whether you're four, five, or six signs apart — can have its perks. It's just that your relationship may have a different dynamic, depending on when the two of you were born.
According to the Twins, same-sign relationships are totally viable, but there are a few bumps to watch out for. For one thing, you guys will get each other — maybe a little too much. The Twins warn of falling off the grid while dating a sign-mate. When you see yourself in your partner that much, it's easy to make them your entire world. In other words, embrace the group date. Maintain a separate life from your S.O., and make sure the two of you have room to breathe.
Bump number two: You may notice your partner's quirks (and more negative traits), because you have the same ones. For example, an Aries might notice their own competitive streak when their Aries sweetheart loses it over a game of Catan. Or, a Capricorn may only realize they're kind of, sort of perfectionists when they see their Cap counterpart making and remaking the bed.
No one likes feeling self-conscious in their relationships, but the Twins write that it isn't bad if you catch yourself making these observations. Same-sign relationships can actually be opportunities for self-acceptance. If you love your partner for their whole selves, you deserve the same compassion.
And, if you're not satisfied with that answer, you may need to go beyond your sun sign and check out your full natal chart. You and your partner probably have different moon, Venus, and/or Mars signs — and some astrologers believe these are clearer indicators of compatibility than the sun signs.
All things considered, if you choose to involve astrology in your dating decisions, don't let it become a deciding factor. Astrology, as enlightening as it can be, shouldn't be a source of stress.
