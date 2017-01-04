17 Steamy Sex Hacks For People In Long-Distance Relationships

Anyone on that long-distance relationship grind deserves a standing ovation. Not only are you committing to putting in that extra effort every day, you’re also steeling yourself for months or even years without IRL sex. Of course, sex is not required for a strong and healthy relationship, but if you’re going from 100 to zero in the bedroom department, you’re bound to feel its absence. Luckily, now more than ever, couples can live far away from each other and still have a fulfilling sex life – it just involves getting creative, thinking outside of the box, and, most importantly, utilising the magic of the internet.
While there are still a few offline ways to spice things up (we’ll get to those in a moment), the easiest long-distance sex hacks are just a matter of staying plugged in. If you’re a tech addict, a toy-user, a writer, a gamer, or more, you can make things just as sexy as they’d be were your partner by your side – if not more so.
So, if you’re currently in a monogamous LDR or about to embark on one, you can relax. You’re not about to enter some torturous dry spell. In fact, even if you share a bed with your partner every night, these ideas might make you consider a solo vacation just to give them a go. They’re that good.