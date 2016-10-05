Berlin, Cannes, Locarno, Venice, Toronto – these are some of the world’s premier film showcases. Although we can’t claim to play host to anything quite so glamorous here in London, we’re lucky to have the BFI London Film Festival. This festival of festivals runs from today (5th October) through to Sunday 16th October, taking place in venues across London including a gorgeous, purpose-built pop-up cinema that sits in Victoria Embankment Gardens. Um, yes please.
For movie lovers, the LFF is a chance to catch up on some of the festival circuit's most talked about indie, arthouse and foreign language films – as well as preview a bunch of glitzy future Oscar nominees. With 245 features (not to mention 144 short films) in the programme, it’s hard to know where to start. Here are some of the very best of the bunch.
