15 Regal Ways To Rock Your Locs This Spring

If you've ever been told that locs weren't glamorous enough for special events, you were misinformed. The style, which has a rich cultural history and significance is just as gorgeous as a shiny blow-dry or Hollywood curls and is just as versatile as well.
You can twist locs into a bun or wear them in a ponytail. You can pull them back into a half-up, half-down style or add sparkling accessories. Faux locs also make it possible to try the style even if you aren't looking to permanently commit. There's no limit to the ways you can shape locs when you're trying to dress them up. Need proof? Check out styles worn by Jourdan Dunn, Lena Waithe, and more Hollywood beauties, ahead.