She Was Called The ‘World’s Ugliest Woman’ — She Proved Them Wrong

Her defiance of those comments — paired with her positivity — fuelled her into becoming the inspirational leader she is today. Now, Velásquez is the star of the documentary, A Brave Heart , which tells her story of bullying, her emotional journey towards self-acceptance, her rise as a motivational speaker, and her efforts lobbying for a federal anti-bullying bill. "All I know is being knocked down and getting back up," she says in the trailer. "I'm not going to go away until they listen."