She Was Called The ‘World’s Ugliest Woman’ — She Proved Them Wrong

"When I was born, the doctors said we just want to warn you, expect your daughter to never be able to talk, walk crawl, think, or anything by herself," Velásquez said in a TED talk early last year. Today, she is an author, motivational speaker, and inspiration to victims of bullying everywhere. So much so that she's started her own YouTube channel, with over 350,000 subscribers, all who consider themselves her friends and allies.