It's near impossible to escape the 50 shades of pink in every It Girl's wardrobe these days (thanks to Planned Parenthood, Valentino Pink and writer-director Greta Gerwig, in that order) but another colour has been creeping its way into major trend territory this season. Highlighter green is the happy medium between lime and neon green – bright enough to make a statement but not so garish as to evoke thoughts of gunge – and it has been making an appearance everywhere.
From Gigi Hadid recently wearing a sparkling Self-Portrait gown in London to fashion creators like @simimoonlight and @poseandrepeat repping the colour hard, it's clear that summer brights aren't going anywhere just yet. A shade that complements many different skin tones and pairs surprisingly well with other hues, highlighter green is the perfect wardrobe addition for even the biggest neutral stalwarts.
Equal parts fun, summery and stylish, here are 21 head-to-toe looks to give you the lush, luminous drip you deserve.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.