There are a handful of hairstyles on Lili Reinhart's "no-fail" list. The Riverdale star doesn't stray far from centre-parted ponytails, tousled curls, and Old Hollywood waves — and we aren't complaining. On the list of Reinhart beauty looks we didn't know we needed are her natural curls, which the actress revealed on Instagram.
On Tuesday, she posed on her IG Story with fluffy, defined curls. "Literally no curling iron used," she wrote. "This is my natural curl finessed to perfection by Bryce Scarlett."
Reinhart joins a few other celebs who have been embracing their naturally curly textures recently. In February, Ariana Grande took down her ponytail and revealed her shoulder-length waves, though she quickly returned to her famous ponytail. In April, Sarah Hyland also told Refinery29 that she's cutting back on wearing extensions, which she primarily wore for her role on Modern Family.
Whether Reinhart is embracing a new curly-hair season or just temporarily trying out a new look, we know one thing: Whatever Scarlett did to get her curls to look this good, we need to know the details, stat.
