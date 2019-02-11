Ariana Grande Took Down Her Ponytail To Show Off Her Natural Curls

Ariana Grande might not have attended the Grammys after all the performance drama, but her fans made sure the night was all about her. Just before winning her first Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album, the social media star lit up Twitter when she shared a rare glimpse at her natural curls — a far departure from her signature, slick-straight high ponytail.
The "Thank U, Next" singer started the conversation by posting a newspaper clipping from when she was five to zoom in on her curls, and poke fun at her recent tattoo fiasco. "If i’m honest ..... this is still exactly what i look like without lashes and my pony," she wrote."Anyone who knows me knows ..... like .... i’m twenty five. i was five here. the only difference now is that hand now says bbq grill finger."
if i’m honest ..... this is still exactly what i look like without lashes and my pony ..... anyone who knows me knows me knows ..... like .... i’m twenty five. i was five here. the only difference now is that hand now says bbq grill finger. pic.twitter.com/rkAbXla1YF— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 10, 2019
Immediately, her fans wanted to know if this caption means her curly bob is still intact. "Are your curls still.... alive i would like to c it," wrote one fan, to which Grande responded, "They gotta grow first ! that blonde last year ........ tarnished. BUT they’re like halfway back." That confirmation wasn't enough for her followers, who then requested photographic proof of her 2019 curls. And the singer happily obliged, posting a selfie video of her running her fingers through her wet, curly, collarbone-length hair.
Arianators flipped over the look, with many praising her curls and encouraging her to wear her natural texture more often, or even on tour. "Can you please have your curls out for tour? ....... Even for like.........half a song," asked one fan. Who knows? Maybe all this approval will encourage Grande to retire the ponytail and bring her curls out to play— even if Tyra Banks might advise against it.
