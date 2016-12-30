Along with setting ourselves unrealistic #goals and polishing off the last few Christmas chocolates, the start of a new year is also the perfect time to take stock of our love lives.
Toxic boyfriend or girlfriend getting you down? Call it off and work out exactly what you want from a relationship. Single and had enough? Take the plunge and ask someone out, or sign up for a new dating app you may never have considered before.
Love comes in all shapes and sizes these days. From open relationships and age-gap relationships to teenage love that lasts, we've explored the gamut of 21st-century relationships this year.
And we've found love lessons in unlikely places. We've learned what celibacy can teach us about our life problems, how performance artist Marina Abramović deals with heartbreak, how Pop Tarts can ease the pain of a break-up and what working at Ann Summers teaches you about human sexuality. And we've heard about the reality of loneliness over 50 and what it's like dipping your toe into Tinder as a trans woman from our fabulous columnist Juno Roche.
If you're looking to refresh your relationships in 2017, you could do a lot worse than read the following advice.
Toxic boyfriend or girlfriend getting you down? Call it off and work out exactly what you want from a relationship. Single and had enough? Take the plunge and ask someone out, or sign up for a new dating app you may never have considered before.
Love comes in all shapes and sizes these days. From open relationships and age-gap relationships to teenage love that lasts, we've explored the gamut of 21st-century relationships this year.
And we've found love lessons in unlikely places. We've learned what celibacy can teach us about our life problems, how performance artist Marina Abramović deals with heartbreak, how Pop Tarts can ease the pain of a break-up and what working at Ann Summers teaches you about human sexuality. And we've heard about the reality of loneliness over 50 and what it's like dipping your toe into Tinder as a trans woman from our fabulous columnist Juno Roche.
If you're looking to refresh your relationships in 2017, you could do a lot worse than read the following advice.