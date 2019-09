After I was dumped, I forgot how to eat. I had thought I was doing pretty well, considering. Sure, the breakdown of a long-term relationship was devastating at first. But after the crying subsided, I started genuinely to believe it was for the best. The anxious thoughts that had plagued me constantly for the last several months were dissipating. I cut my hair, dyed it purple and bought some trashy clothes. I purchased an electric guitar. I was free at last from the draining influence of fragile male ego. I was doing great. The only problem was mealtimes.I no longer recognised hunger. And chewing and swallowing felt arduous and unnatural. Plus, everything I tried to consume made me utterly nauseous.Anecdotally, this is not uncommon. In fact, a 2011 study points to a link between the brain and the gut, suggesting that a person's state of mind can have a direct affect on their stomach. Emotionally taxing events – like a break-up – take their toll on the body, mentally and physically. Even if you think you’re feeling fine, your body may behave otherwise, with the brain and kidneys releasing a bunch of stress hormones, triggering a fight-or-flight response. Because I was pumped full of adrenaline, eating was no longer a priority.This mechanism was probably pretty useful when we were Neanderthals, but I had a new job to start and wanted to get through a working week without risk of collapse. Plus I needed the stamina to finally give Tinder a try. So what do you do to sustain yourself if you can’t keep anything down? My unlikely saviour was to be found in the cereal aisle.Pop-Tarts seem to be enjoying a renaissance right now, thanks to the return of Gilmore Girls. But when I was drawn to that box in the supermarket, they certainly weren’t back in vogue. In my frazzled state – running on empty – the childlike packaging, the frosting and sprinkles were suddenly wildly appealing. 400 calories per serving seemed like a benefit. I reasoned that if I had to see food as fuel, it could at least be fun.So I bought a box, ripped it open when I got home and placed the rectangular treat in the toaster. It didn’t really look like food, but I didn’t care. It went down easily, almost enjoyably. Ultimately, comforting. Finally, I’d found something that didn’t immediately make me queasy. For several weeks, they were all I would consume.When you’re feeling down, you’re supposed to reach for oily fish and dark green vegetables . Sugar will rot your insides and make you feel sad . It’s easy to forget that we need carbs to function, to power every cell in the body. Containing 16 grams of the white stuff, Pop-Tarts are the antithesis of ‘clean eating’. But far from being dangerous ‘empty’ calories, eating only childish junk food for a short period of time enabled me to keep going and, ultimately, to feel better.