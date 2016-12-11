The fear of something often makes it rise up in your life as a quest, so 39, single and seeing my future in terms of one Ikea plate and bowl, ending up in one very tiny single bed (why bother with a double when a single is far easier to make), I am ashamed to say that I saw him and fell in love with the idea of not being alone. The rest is history; a very short history. We bought a big house with enough rooms to ensure that we hardly ever saw each other and rarely had sex before the decree nisi. His stuff ended up in bin bags and now, eight years on, I'm really single and wondering if Tinder or the escalators on the underground are ever going to produce anything more than a glance right or left. Is it just me that plays 'Kiss, Hug, Marry' on the way up and down? On more than one occasion my eyes have met with a stranger across the middle lane, the run-up-and-down divide that I never use.



We live in a world that we define as being ever more connected and we relentlessly share photographs, experiences, feelings, events, births, deaths; the sharing never stops and now the government is exploring loneliness as a cultural reality. Even the new (but entirely the same) GMTV is campaigning for people to donate minutes to those people who are alone and terribly lonely. There is a difference between being alone and being lonely; I'm hardly ever lonely but I do fear growing old alone, which is a very strange waste of time and energy that leaves me waking up at four in the morning wondering, 'If I die now, who will look after my two rather lovely dogs'. I don't fear growing old or looking old but I do fear the silence of being alone – it’s crushing because so much of living is having experiences that make sense when shared with another.



We are reflective beings, we so often become more real in the gaze of another.



In this incredibly connected world of ours, people are starting to feel more and more alone, isolated as they swipe left, left, left, left, right (by accident, it was the picture before I wanted to swipe right on) in all the wrong places. Tinder, with all its immediacy and apparent ease, leaves me feeling alone, perhaps more alone than if I didn't swipe at all.



To start with, I think that swiping on a photo is perhaps the least age-friendly dating method. There are very few words on most dating apps and they are hidden down there, deep down there under the photographs. But when people (me for example) are shown photographs, the response is purely physical. I look at photographs through an aspirational lens, so the impossibly handsome man draws me in and the balding man in action pose with spaniel leaves me... well, a little cold. But if I were to meet that balding man in the park walking his spaniel as I'm being dragged by my unruly dogs this way and that, possibly, quite possibly, he'd be adorable, full of wit and charm. But in a still image, a selfie, I swipe past man with spaniel to men with dashing looks and piercing eyes, like outdated covers of romantic novels. Somehow – and I know it's wrong – the man with a paunch doesn't pull me in. And I'm sure that my vague attempt to look blond, wavy and primetime isn't fooling anyone. I'm just as 'swipe left' as the next person over 40. My caveat here is the men who send me endless messages about my being a 'MILF' (I had to look it up and, as I don't have kids, I have replaced 'mum' with 'mature') or 'their ideal older woman'. In one sentence, younger men calling me 'sexy & older' doesn't get my HRT juices flowing.



