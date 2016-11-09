I'm 23 And Have Been With My Boyfriend Since I Was 14

I’ve a confession that may or may not surprise you: I am two months shy of 24 and I got together with my boyfriend at the tender age of 14, during the extremely heady days of peak emo.



Now we are poor creative types; he’s an animator and I’m a writer, so we spend our time figuring out how we’re going to eat. Back in 2007 we were best friends and I had another boyfriend (scandal) who is, incidentally, the only other person I know to have been in a relationship for a similar length of time. When I started seeing my now-boyfriend I liked him a ton but I was a cynical lil' kid, keen not to start proclaiming lifelong love on my MSN name after two days. I opted to take it day by day, never expecting anything – not another week, another month, a – gulp – decade. We just took it easy.



And it worked. I am not super romantic or soppy – I have always just wanted friendship, love and sex without flowers or fauxmance, even as a teenager. We knew each other really well and had the same group of friends, which made it easy to hang out and integrate our new relationship with our actual life. Ultimately I cannot imagine sleeping with someone who couldn’t get on with my friends, and even new people I meet adore him. (Your pals are a great barometer for whether or not someone is a tool.) I’m not even sure who they would choose in the divorce, and that’s ok.



I expected to break up. I wasn’t particularly pessimistic, I was just aware of the shelf life that these things often have. When we left school after four years together we went to university in our city, moving into a house with friends and the dog that I adopted at 17 (I am clearly very into commitment). This brought fresh challenges and fights; suddenly we were essentially children, navigating new realms and bumbling about doing very adult things in young bodies with no experience. But we coped, and we still live together now, 150 miles away from home. It’s hard trying to survive as a broke young graduate, and it’s pretty nice having someone else with whom to suffer.

