The idea that favouring the left meant moving away from God soon spread to other Western belief systems. Esoteric and occult traditions adopted the terms "right-hand path" and "left-hand path" to describe the two main (and opposing) approaches to magick. Those who take the left-hand path are believed to favour liberation, rebellion, and personal benefits over the greater good. In some circles, this choice reflects a desire to practice insidious, "black" magick , but, as time has gone on, that's come to be viewed as an oversimplification — if not flat-out wrong.