Confessions Of An...NHS Midwife

The cliché idea of midwifery is that we spend all our time holding hands, delivering babies and cuddling newborns…very warm and fuzzy. In actual fact, while emotional support is important and some midwives do work in the labour ward, I can’t remember the last time I cuddled a newborn. Modern midwives perform an extremely complex and highly skilled role within an intensely pressurised system. Nowadays, we have to be experts in the normal and the unusual, and everything in between. We coordinate women’s care from start to finish, we manage social needs as well as physical ones, and we work in a variety of settings, from clinics to triage units to wards and research labs and beyond. Things have changed a lot since Call The Midwife, but many people still have an outdated understanding of the breadth and complexity of our role.