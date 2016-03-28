10 Lady Gaga Videos We Love (& 3 We Don't)

Today, Lady Gaga is doing something really outrageous: She's turning 30.
It's hard to imagine what the dirty 30s will have in store for the pop star, but we imagine it will involve Taylor Kinney, Ryan Murphy, and continued exploration into the world of fashion. Hopefully, it will also include more music videos, because, as this article proves, Gaga does them really, really well.
Who could forget the polar bear pelts and rodent headgear? Why has it been so long since she and Beyoncé have teamed up? Is it too late to audition to be a backup dancer?
The Little Monsters may be split over whether "Alejandro" beats out "Paparazzi," but we've watched them all and have come out with a few clear favourites. Now, we just need Gaga to make the competition more stiff by dropping some new vids on Vevo.
Behold, the Gaga videos we love the most, plus a few we don't. Warning: Major product placement ahead.
It's hard to imagine what the dirty 30s will have in store for the pop star, but we imagine it will involve Taylor Kinney, Ryan Murphy, and continued exploration into the world of fashion. Hopefully, it will also include more music videos, because, as this article proves, Gaga does them really, really well.
Who could forget the polar bear pelts and rodent headgear? Why has it been so long since she and Beyoncé have teamed up? Is it too late to audition to be a backup dancer?
The Little Monsters may be split over whether "Alejandro" beats out "Paparazzi," but we've watched them all and have come out with a few clear favourites. Now, we just need Gaga to make the competition more stiff by dropping some new vids on Vevo.
Behold, the Gaga videos we love the most, plus a few we don't. Warning: Major product placement ahead.