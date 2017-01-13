Would You Wear This Bold New Denim Style?

"I remember my friends wearing vintage high-waisted trousers all the time and I started to look closely at them. They were banana-pants from second-hand markets, which are very popular in Ukraine. I wondered how I could re-invent these pants and make them look modern," she says of how the idea came to be about. "At the same time, I was fascinated by the idea of combining a skirt and a pair of trousers in one cut from my early student years. So, when we were working on our spring/summer 2016 collection at the studio, I suggested giving this idea a try."